Ukraine serves notice of suspicion on RT editor-in-chief

Ukraine's security service on Monday said it submitted a notice of suspicion that the editor-in-chief of Russian broadcaster RT engaged in several offenses, including crimes related to "genocide."

A statement by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that the charges directed at Margarita Simonyan were related to "genocide," "encroaching" on country's territorial integrity, "war propaganda," as well as "justifying and legitimizing" the Russia-Ukraine war and "glorifying" its participants.

It also accused her of making "public calls for the mass murder of Ukrainian children in December 2023."

"Since the perpetrator is hiding from justice on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice," the SBU further said.

Noting that Simonyan was already given a notice of suspicion for "encroaching" on Ukraine's territorial integrity in March last year, it added that the recent investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the country's Prosecutor General's Office.

Commenting on the decision, Simonyan claimed on Telegram that the charges aimed to block her ability to travel abroad and to "make up an excuse for themselves in advance if they do kill me."