 Contact Us
News World Turkish army 'neutralizes' 6 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish army 'neutralizes' 6 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

According to the National Defense Ministry, Turkish security forces successfully dealt with six PKK militants in northern Iraq on Tuesday. The ministry stated that these individuals were specifically located in the Metina and Gara areas and were neutralized through airstrikes. It was also emphasized that operations will persist in the region until all remaining terrorists are taken care of, demonstrating a strong determination and commitment to this cause.

A News WORLD
Published April 02,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH ARMY NEUTRALIZES 6 MORE PKK TERRORISTS IN NORTHERN IRAQ

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Metina and Gara regions via airstrikes, the ministry said on X. "Our operations will continue with perseverance and determination till the last terrorist is neutralized in the region," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.