News World EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell condemns WCK aid worker deaths by Israeli airstrike in Gaza Strip

Published April 02,2024

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned the killing of seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza.



"I pay tribute to the [World Central Kitchen] staff members killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. I condemn the attack and urge an investigation," Borrell said on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"Despite all the demands to protect civilians and humanitarian workers, we see new innocent casualties," he added.



One of the aid workers killed was an EU citizen, from Poland.











