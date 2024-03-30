Israeli forces kill teen during raid in West Bank

Israeli forces killed one teen and injured two Palestinians, one critically, during a raid Friday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Fighting erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces when troops raided homes and deployed snipers in areas of Kabatiye in southern Jenin.

Mutesim Nebil Abu Abid, 13, was killed and two others were wounded, the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported, citing Fevvaz Hammad, the director of Er-Razi Hospital.

Israeli forces also raided three homes, causing damage to belongings, and arrested two individuals.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted raids in Beit Ummar in northern Hebron, as well as in Qalqilya and Jericho, leading to fighting between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

The number of Palestinians killed has risen to 455 in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since Oct. 7.













