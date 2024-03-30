News World Eurovision stars speak out on the Gaza war

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages. We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia," the joint statement reads.

Some of the participants in the European Song Contest have commented on the Gaza war on Instagram.



They wanted to express their solidarity with people in the Gaza Strip and Israel, wrote Nemo from Switzerland and others, such as stars from Ireland, Norway and Lithuania.



"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the joint statement reads.



"We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.



"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections."



The Eurovision final is scheduled to take place in the Swedish city of Malmö on May 11.



The entry from Israel had caused quite a stir. The organizer, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), considered the submitted text to be too political. They saw it as a reference to the massacres carried out by Palestinian terrorists in Israel on October 7. The song by Israeli singer Eden Golan was subsequently revised and approved.



In addition to Nemo representing Switzerland, the post was signed by Bambie Thug of Ireland, Gåte of Norway, iolanda of Portugal, Megara of San Marino, Olly Alexander of the United Kingdom, Saba of Denmark, Silvester Belt of Lithguania and Windows95man of Finland.











