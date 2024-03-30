Dutch commemorate March 30 Palestinian Land Day anniversary, call for end to Israeli attacks on Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered in the Netherlands' capital of Amsterdam on the 48th anniversary of the March 30 Palestinian Land Day, which has become a symbol of resistance against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, to protest the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The group gathered at Dam Square and marched to the central train station to protest Israeli attacks on Palestinians in besieged Gaza.

Protesters chanted slogans such as "Amsterdam says no to genocide," "Stop hunger," "Free Palestine," "Stop the genocide in Gaza," "Shame on the Netherlands, you have blood on your hands," and "Israel terrorist, Netanyahu terrorist."

The demonstrators carried banners reading "No justice while the land is under occupation," "Stop the genocide," and "No money for Israel's crimes."

Demonstrators demanded that the Netherlands immediately stop its support for Israel, saying that Israel is oppressing and persecuting Palestinians by occupying their lands and confiscating thousands of acres.

They also emphasized the need to save Gazans who have been left to starve, saying, "Israel uses hunger as a weapon in Gaza".

Murat Gok, the Netherlands officer of the European Youth Association (AGD), one of the groups organizing the demonstration, criticized Israel's occupation and annexation policies in his speech.

"Israel is using hunger as a weapon in Gaza. In the last six months, Israel has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, including more than 14,000 children, in its attacks on the Gaza Strip, and is now starving millions more," he said.

Demonstrator Nanda Milbreta described Israel's starvation of Gazans as abhorrent and a war crime.

"This is a war crime. People in Gaza have no access to water, electricity, and food, while just meters away, they have access to many things in the world. This is deliberate, and it is terrible to see people and children being left without food. This will cause permanent damage to their bodies and health problems if they survive," Milbreta said.

"I was happy to see that there was a special demonstration for the Land Day," Milbreta added.

Despite the rain, the protest lasted approximately 2.5 hours and was well-attended.





