15-year-old boy who saved many during Moscow concert hall attack awarded Muslim medal for bravery

The Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation and the Council of Muftis of Russia on Tuesday awarded a medal to 15-year-old boy Islam Khalilov who saved dozens of people during last week's attack on the Crocus City concert Hall in Moscow region.

During the ceremony held before the congregational Friday prayer at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Khalilov was presented with the Medal for Service to Muslims of Russia for his bravery.

The medal was handed by Ravil Gaynutdin, chairman of the religious association. "I know that what happened will remain as a wound in your heart for the rest of your life. But what you did will also remain in your memory, but the most important thing is in the memory of our entire society, our entire people and all the peoples who expressed condolences to our president, our Russian people," he said.

Khalilov opened doors and provided exit directions when he saw a large crowd of people running from the besieged concert hall.

Gaynutdin said he will also present a medal to Khalilov's colleague Artyom Donskov, a Russian Orthodox who also helped a lot of people to leave the concert hall during the attack and thus saved their lives.

Both Khalilov and Donskov worked at the concert hall's wardrobe section and are friends. They were also awarded medals for bravery by Russia's commissioner for children's rights earlier this week.

Gunmen on March 22 opened fire on people at the playhouse in Krasnogorsk, a city in the Moscow region. At least 144 people have died as a result, while four people have been charged with terrorism.