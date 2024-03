Russia uses bombs in airstrike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, police say

Russia attacked the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv with guided bombs on Wednesday for the first time since 2022, damaging a school and a residential area, regional police said.

"Kharkiv was hit by aerial bombs - for the first time since 2022," Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the regional police, said on Facebook.