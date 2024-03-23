News World UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution postponed

UN Security Council vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution postponed

The scheduled UN Security Council vote on a resolution urging a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza conflict during Ramadan has been delayed and will now take place on Monday.

DPA WORLD Published March 23,2024 Subscribe

A planned UN Security Council vote on a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza war during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has been postponed until Monday.



A vote had originally been scheduled for Saturday, but was delayed at the last minute, with diplomats continuing negotiations behind closed doors to make an adoption of the draft resolution more likely, dpa understands.



On Friday, Russia and China vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.



The latest draft resolution calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for Ramadan "leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire." Ramadan began on March 10 in many countries and ends on April 9.



The draft also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and emphasizes the need to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.



If the resolution is approved, it would be the first time since the start of the Israeli military operation against the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas at the beginning of October that the most powerful UN body speaks out in favour of a sustained ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



To pass, a resolution in the UN Security Council requires at least nine of the 15 votes, and there can be no veto from one of the permanent five powers.



Security Council resolutions are binding under international law. If an affected state ignores them, the body can impose sanctions.











