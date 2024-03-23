News World Tens of thousands take part in march for Palestine in Dublin

A significant pro-Palestinian rally was held in Dublin, with thousands of participants flocking to the city center from various parts of Ireland. The organizers have urged the Irish Government to take measures against Israel's actions in Gaza and hold them responsible for their actions.

People travelled from across Ireland to take part in the event in the centre of the Irish capital.



Organisers have called for an end to Israel's action in Gaza and for the Irish Government to "take action to hold Israel accountable".



The Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) said it was the fifth such national mobilisation.



Crowds gathered at Parnell Square before a procession across the city centre to the Department of Foreign Affairs at St Stephen's Green, where there were speeches and performances of Irish and Palestinian music.



Speakers at the rally included IPSC chairwoman Zoe Lawlor and independent senator Frances Black.



Ms Lawlor said: "It's crucial that we keep up the pressure on our government to sanction Israel for its crimes."











