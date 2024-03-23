Parisians march against racism, in support of Palestinians

In the French capital Paris, citizens took to the streets and demonstrated against racism and fascism, and expressed their support for Gaza.

The pro-Palestine supporters marched along with the anti-discrimination activists despite the rain.

The demonstrators demanded an end to racism against foreigners and citizens of immigrant origin in the country.

They also expressed support for Gaza, which has been under Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, and demanded an immediate cease-fire in the region.

Carrying the Palestinian and South African flags, the protesters chanted slogans: "This is not a war, this is genocide."

"I demonstrate every Saturday against the ongoing genocide in Palestine, especially in Gaza," one of the demonstrators, Clementine Martins, told Anadolu, describing the events in Gaza as a "catastrophe."

She argued that French President Emmanuel Macron has done nothing on this issue, except some statements.

Noting that children are dying in Gaza and famine is imminent, Martins said: "They are destroying hospitals and blockading aid. It is not possible to sit idle and do nothing."

Sarah, a 32-year-old demonstrator who did not want to give her last name, said all they can do is to demonstrate for the Palestinian people.

"People there break their fast with soup made from grass," she lamented, expressing that this is against all human rights.









