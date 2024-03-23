Erdoğan strongly condemns terror attack on concert hall in Moscow

The President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the public at the "Great Ankara Rally" in the Capital City People's Garden.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated the following in his speech:

"At the very beginning of my words, on behalf of our country and nation, we extend our condolences to the Russian government for the terrorist attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow yesterday. We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack targeting innocent civilians.

Terrorism is unacceptable regardless of where it comes from or who the perpetrator is. As a country that knows the bloody face of terrorism very well, we share the grief of the Russian people as a nation and a state.

We will continue our fight against terrorism, which is the common enemy of humanity."