MOSCOW WARNS OF EUS PLAN TO LEVY HEAVY DUTIES ON RUSSIAN, BELARUSIAN GRAIN TO HARM FOOD SECURITY

Moscow warns of EU's plan to levy heavy duties on Russian, Belarusian grain to harm food security

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Friday that the EU's plan to levy duties on grain from Russia and Belarus will worsen global food security.

In a statement on Telegram, Zakharova said the West's actions have already caused difficulties in the global food market.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Commission has begun preparations for the introduction of tariffs on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus.

"That is how she worries about starving countries? How will such measures contribute to (improve) food security in the world?" Zakharova questioned.

She asserted that they will not, in any way, worsen the global food situation, which has already been exacerbated by the West.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the EU's plans to impose duties on grain from Russia and Belarus require further consideration and analysis of their impact on food security.

"It remains to be analyzed to what extent and in what time frame this will be implemented and whether it will be at all. It is too early to make any conclusions," he stressed.

The EU has decided to introduce barrier duties on grain exports from Belarus and Russia, following a series of protests in Europe by farmers demanding the cessation of the export of Ukrainian food products that are exempt from taxes and duties.

They said cheap Ukrainian agricultural products destroy farming in EU countries, particularly those bordering Ukraine.