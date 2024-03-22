Egyptian, Russian leaders stress need for 2-state solution to guarantee regional security

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Gaza on Thursday, stressing the need for a two-state solution to guarantee the region's security.

The two leaders spoke over the phone, according to a statement by Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmi.

They discussed regional and international issues, especially the situation in Gaza and efforts for a cease-fire there.

Putin shared his views with al-Sisi on the importance of reaching a cease-fire, the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the priority of seeking a two-state solution to restore peace and security in the region, the statement added.

Their phone conversation came amid diplomatic efforts to stop Israel's war on Gaza and as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Egypt to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,200 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 167th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















