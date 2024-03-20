UK to host European Political Community summit in July

The UK will host the European Political Community (EPC) summit in July, which is expected to bring together around 50 leaders from across Europe.

The meeting will take place on July 18 at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace and ancestral home of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Previous EPC summits have been instrumental in uniting Europe on Ukraine, forging cooperation in Europe on energy security and tackling immigration crime, the British government said Tuesday in a statement.

"It is an important forum for cooperation across the whole of Europe on the issues that are affecting us all, threatening our security and prosperity," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"From putting our full support behind Ukraine to stopping the scourge of people smuggling and illegal migration, under the UK's leadership, the meeting will bring together our European friends, partners and neighbors to address our shared challenges," he added.