Senate Democrats urge Biden to take 'bold' action on Palestine

Nineteen Democratic senators, led by Tom Carper, urged US President Joe Biden on Wednesday to establish a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

"The ensuing war that Israel has waged in Gaza has resulted in devastation and tens of thousands of deaths. We call on you to continue to take bold diplomatic action during this time of crisis," they wrote in a letter.

The senators also urged Biden to "publicly outline a path" for the US to recognize a "nonmilitarized" Palestinian state.

"Given the severity of the current crisis, this moment requires determined U.S. leadership that must move beyond facilitation.

"As such, we request the Biden Administration promptly establish a bold, public framework outlining the steps necessary for the U.S. to recognize a nonmilitarized Palestinian state, which includes the West Bank and Gaza, to be governed by a revitalized and reformed Palestinian Authority," they said.

The senators said they have been "particularly disappointed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to engage on a path to a Palestinian state.

"The diplomatic steps that you and your Administration have taken have been of utmost importance, and we urge you to do even more," they added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.