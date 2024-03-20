Putin wants to strengthen role of military, security organizations

Following his re-election, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the further strengthening of the military and security organizations.



"Of course, today - and especially today - strengthening the defence capability and security of the Russian state is particularly important," Putin told the state news agency TASS at a meeting with parliamentary group leaders on Tuesday.



He once again portrayed Ukraine, which he had attacked, as an aggressor and declared that the Russian people would not be intimidated.



Referring to increased shelling of Russian border regions with Ukraine, Putin said the enemy was achieving the exact opposite of what it intended with its actions.



There have been casualties on the Russian side but these are small in comparison to the number of victims and the extent of destruction Russia has inflicted on Ukraine.



While Putin has called on the courage of his own people from Moscow, he has never visited the front since he started the war more than two years ago - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who has made numerous trips to the front.



Putin has also recently stayed away from the Russian regions that have come under fire.

