Russian agriculture is showing incredible success and grain export has succeeded arms sales manifold, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are proud of the successes of those who work in agriculture, they are simply incredible. We couldn't even think that our exports of agricultural products would exceed manifold the exports of weapons," he told a meeting with trusted representatives in Moscow.

According to the president, the demand for food even caused some logistics problems as Russian ports were built to receive grain, not to sell it. "And now we are the first country in the world to export wheat," he said.

The agricultural complex of Russia is becoming more high-tech and modern, but there are unresolved issues such as life expectancy, which in rural areas is still lower than the national average, he said, adding: "And this means that there is a lot to be done in the countryside."

The president thanked campaign activists for their support in last week's presidential election, saying his victory was a "prologue to further victories."

"Winning the elections is only a prologue to those victories that Russia needs so much and that will definitely happen," he said.

Putin also expressed special gratitude to those who worked in the regions bordering the frontline.

The Russian presidential election, the first three-day presidential vote in the country's history, took place on March 15-17.

Commenting on shelling of Russia's border regions, Putin pledged to ensure their security, saying there are different ways of doing it.

The president said Russia could reciprocate and start targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, but the authorities "have their our own views on this matter and their our own plans."

"We will do everything to support people [who suffered from shelling], those who have lost their business, ordinary citizens who have lost their homes, and many others," he said.















