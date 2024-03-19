Ukrainian president, U.S. Senator meet as Congress remains divided over funding Kyiv

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with U.S.' senator Lindsey Graham (R) prior to their talks in Kyiv. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hosted U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday as further funding for Kyiv remains in limbo amid divisions in the U.S. Congress.

"We discussed further comprehensive assistance for Ukraine. I informed Senator Graham of the frontline situation and our army's priority needs," Zelensky said on X.

"It is critical that our partners continue to provide military and technical assistance, such as air defense systems and missiles," he added.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and one of the most outspoken advocates for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, voted in the Senate against a $95 billion defense and foreign aid package, including $60 billion for Ukraine.

Ukraine's struggle for independence and territorial integrity continues, Zelensky said, adding: "The continued support of Ukraine by international partners, particularly the United States, is now more important than ever in implementing plans to de-occupy our territories and protect our people."

Graham said he had a "very productive visit" with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials about the state of the war.

"During my meeting with President Zelensky, I informed him that given the crisis at the United States' southern border and our overwhelming debt, (former) President (Donald) Trump's idea of turning aid from the United States into a no-interest, waivable loan is the most likely path forward. This is not only true for aid for Ukraine, but for other countries across the board," Graham said on X.

Graham said he is also urging the Biden administration to send longer-range artillery, speed up F-16 training for Ukrainians and designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" under U.S. law.

"It is clear Ukrainians appreciate the United States' support. I know Americans want to help our friends and allies, but I also believe we must consider our economic situation as we help others," he added.

U.S. President Joe Biden is urging House Republicans to take up a $95.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, with $60.06 billion reserved for Kyiv.

The measure passed the Senate in a 70-29 vote after a hardline group of Republicans tried to block it. But the bill faces Republican opposition in the House.