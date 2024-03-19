THE NEW DESIGN OF TÜRKIYES INDIGENOUS COMBAT AIRCRAFT KAAN

The KAAN, one of Türkiye's most important technology projects, carried out by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ), had its first flight.

Steps are also being taken regarding the design of KAAN, which will continue test flights with multiple prototypes. In its new design, it was completely repainted by going over the same colors.

TUSAŞ shared images of the combat aircraft being painted with the note "Art for us" from its social media account.

To be delivered to the air force in 2028

Temel Kotil, General Manager of TUSAŞ, had stated that the indigenous 5th generation national fighter aircraft KAAN would be delivered to the air force in 2028.

Specifications of KAAN

On March 17, 2023, KAAN taxied from the hangar to the runway. Prepared by Turkish engineers over an 11-month period to meet the sky. It successfully completed the tests it underwent for its first flight mission.

With its design and manufacturing being national, KAAN has a wingspan of 14 meters, a height of 6 meters, and a length of 21 meters. Its cockpit is single-seated. Among KAAN's remarkable features are its twin engines, high maneuverability, low radar visibility, ability to carry internal weapons, and electronic warfare capability.

Making a difference with superior capabilities

With the national combat aircraft KAAN, Türkiye will be one of the 5 countries capable of producing aircraft at this level (5th Generation). The national fighter aircraft will provide strategic strike capability against all air-to-air and air-to-ground targets.

It will make a difference with its high air combat range and supersonic speed with precise and full strike capabilities.

KAAN will be able to collaborate with unmanned aerial vehicles, airborne warning and control platforms, and other planned procurement elements.

Capable of air-to-air combat with next-generation weapons, KAAN will be able to perform precise strikes from internal weapon bays at supersonic speeds, providing augmented combat power with artificial intelligence and neural network support.