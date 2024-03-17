UKRAINES ZELENSKIY SAYS RUSSIAN ELECTIONS ILLEGITIMATE IMITATION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to rule forever and that Russia's presidential election was an illegitimate imitation.

Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that "the Russian dictator is simulating another election," and that Putin was "sick for power and is doing everything to rule forever."

"There is no legitimacy in this imitation of elections and there cannot be. This person should be on trial in The Hague. That's what we have to ensure," he added.