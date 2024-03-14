Russia bans 227 US citizens from entering the country - Foreign Ministry

Russia has banned 227 U.S. citizens from entering the country, including U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The ban, announced on its website, also included the deputy ministers of commerce, defence and energy, as well as former U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has imposed mainly symbolic entry bans on thousands of Western politicians, journalists and others it accuses of "Russophobic" actions and statements.







