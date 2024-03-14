Jordan condemns Israel’s installation of iron barriers at Al-Aqsa gates in Jerusalem

Jordan denounced on Thursday Israel's installation of iron barriers at three gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry termed the Israeli move as "dangerous" and "unacceptable."

"Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and does not have the right to impose any restrictions on the entry of worshipers into Al-Aqsa Mosque," the ministry said.

It called on the international community "to shoulder its responsibility towards halting Israel's ongoing violations of international law."

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the Jordanian statement.

Israel has restricted access of Palestinian worshippers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque amid growing tensions across the occupied West Bank due to Tel Aviv's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack, which has left more than 31,300 people dead since last October.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.



