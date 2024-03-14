Canada temporarily closes Embassy in Haiti

Canada cut all but essential staff and temporarily closed its Embassy in Haiti due to the "unpredictable security situation," Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.

The closure took effect Wednesday with embassy staffers providing remote online services.

It comes on the heels of a warning Sunday by the government for Canadians in Haiti to stock up on food, water and medications and shelter in place as gang violence worsens.

"Due to the volatility of the security situation, the lack of reliable supplies and the need to support an effective presence in a volatile situation, Canada is temporarily drawing down to essential personnel at its embassy in Haiti," Global Affairs said in a statement. "Relocated personnel will continue to fulfill their duties from a third country (remote online)."

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced he would step down March 12 after gangs threatened civil war if he returned.

He was in Kenya drumming up support to have an international police force mission led by the African country.

When Henry tried to return, gangs shut down the airport and he is now reported to be in Puerto Rico.

The plan that would replace Henry with new leaders in a Presidential Council was rejected by some political parties. The Council would have selected a new prime minister and Council.

There is devastating hunger in the Caribbean country, with schools and businesses closed as gangs roam the streets.

On Wednesday, Jean Charles Moise, a former senator and failed presidential candidate, said at a news conference that he rejected the proposed Presidential Council that was backed by the international community.

Instead, Moise proposed that he, former rebel leader Guy Philippe and a Haitian judge form a Presidential Council.

Canada has taken a leading role in Haiti.

In February, Joly announced CAN$123 million (US$90.9 million) in funding to support the country, including CAN$80.5 million to form a multinational security support mission led by Kenya to help the Haitian National Police.

Kenya's President William Ruto said Wednesday that his country was still willing to lead a multinational security police force to help quell gang violence in Haiti, but after a ruling Presidential Council was formed.

Canada has taken a significant interest in Haiti as French is an official language in both countries and there are almost 179,000 Canadians of Haitian origin in Canada.