Mystery drones above new NATO member Sweden spark security fears amid alliance membership

Swedish authorities escalated an investigation Saturday into suspected drone activity at nuclear power plants and several locations, including the Malmo airport, according to local broadcaster SVT.

Authorities reported unidentified drones flying above the Barseback nuclear power plant, Malmo airport and other places in Skane during the night, mainly along the coastal strip, SVT cited police while noting the Swedish Armed Forces are also aware of the flights.

"We know that there have been flights, but this is a police matter," as drones so far have not been seen flying over any military sights, hence this falls under "civilian protection," Swedish Armed Forces spokesperson Marie Tisater told SVT Nyheter.

According to Magnus Christiansson, senior lecturer in military science at the Norwegian Defense Academy, the incidents can be linked to Sweden's NATO membership.

"There are fears that this is (drone flights) connected to international politics," Christiansson told the broadcaster, noting that a foreign power could have several different goals such as mapping or an attempt to intimidate.

"It may very well be that it is the cheapest and easiest way to create fear and attention after NATO membership," he said.

Asked if the Nordic country could expect similar incidents in the near future, he pointed out that Sweden should brace itself for more of such attacks by "Russia."

"Yes, it is constantly ongoing. There is an ongoing conflict in which Russia is using various means of power across the spectrum, from economic to technological systems to disrupt," he said.

In January, Sweden experienced days of drone sightings above key Swedish sites including the largest nuclear power facility, Ringhals, which sits on the western coast and nuclear plants Forsmark, north of Stockholm, and Oscarshamn in the southeast.

At that time, sightings have also been reported at airports and the royal palace, according to the Swedish intelligence service known as SAPO.













