Russia holds missile strike training in Kaliningrad region

Servicemen of Russian army on Russian armored personnel carrier BTR-82A take part in the 2022 International Army Games in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP File Photo)

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it carried out missile strike training in its enclave Kaliningrad region.

Units of the Baltic Fleet conducted training on missile strike control of the Iskander-M operational and tactical missile system at one of the region's training grounds, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the missile forces were trained for all stages, starting from the deployment and finishing with the disguise of the systems.

"During the training, at the 'Alarm' signal the servicemen got to the assigned point of destination and started preparing the self-propelled launchers, organized communications with the commanders, disguised the positions, and posted guards," the statement said.

The units successfully carried out training launches and met all necessary standards, it noted.

Iskander-M systems are designed to destroy missile systems and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, command posts, and communication centers, as well as aircraft and helicopters at an airfield at a distance of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).