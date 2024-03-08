Zelensky meets with Ukrainian navy personnel amid visit to Türkiye

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday met with personnel of his country's navy amid an official visit to the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul.

"Visit to Türkiye. Istanbul. Shipyards where corvettes are built for our Navy. I inspected the readiness and equipment of the Ivan Mazepa corvette and spoke with Ukrainian Navy personnel," Zelensky said in a statement on X.

Zelensky further said that he inspected the construction of his country's second corvette of the Ada class, adding that he named it after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, a Ukrainian military and political figure from the 17th century.

"I thank Türkiye's President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) and all Turkish and Ukrainian defense companies for their partnership and for working together to bring peace closer and make it a lasting one," he added.

Zelensky arrived on an official visit to Türkiye earlier in the day, together with a delegation that also included Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.