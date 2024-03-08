Zara to return to Ukraine after 2 years

Ukraine on Friday said brands under the Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex will soon be returning to the war-torn country.

Fashion group Inditex, which owns Zara, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Oysho and Bershka brands, closed its stores in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022 when Russia launched its "special military operation."

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Telegram said Inditex's return follows the reopening of brands such as McDonald's and clothing retailer H&M.

"The return of large international companies to the Ukrainian market creates new jobs, gives them access to quality goods and services, supports the economy of Ukraine in times of war and deepens its integration into the world economy, strengthens the trust of international business and investors in our state and its victory," the ministry added.