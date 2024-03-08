TRUMPS DAUGHTER-IN-LAW ELECTED CO-CHAIR OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former US president Donald Trump, has been elected co-chair of the Republican Party.



The majority of the Republican National Committee (RNC) voted on Friday for Lara Trump and Michael Whatley to act as co-chairs.



Whatley is a close confidant of the former president and supported Trump's baseless claim that a victory in the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through massive fraud.



In her inaugural speech in Houston, Texas, Lara Trump explained that it was now about winning the upcoming presidential election and said: "It's about good versus evil."



The 41-year-old previously appeared as a political commentator on the right-wing US broadcaster Fox News.



In his speech, Whatley emphasized the goal of achieving Republican majorities in both chambers of the US Congress. In November, all seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the seats in the Senate will also be re-elected.



The Democrats currently have a slim majority in the Senate and the Republicans have a slim majority in the House of Representatives.



At the end of February, RNC predecessors Ronna McDaniel and Drew McKissick announced their resignations. Trump had already recommended Whatley and his daughter-in-law for the position. It was expected that the party would follow suit.



The Republican National Committee organizes the party's national nominating convention at which the delegates formally elect the Republican presidential candidate in the wake of the primaries held in each state.



Trump looks set to face President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the US presidential election in November after his last rival in the Republican primary race, former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley withdrew from the Republican primary campaign.



