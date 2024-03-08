ERDOĞAN: NETANYAHU GOVERNMENT IN ISRAEL REPRESENTS THE NAZI MENTALITY IN TODAYS WORLD

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the TUGVA Youth Meeting held at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul on Friday.

Keynotes from Erdoğan's speech:

"The oppression in Gaza has surpassed the stage of inflicting cruelty with heart and has even left behind the phase of verbal alteration. Humanity needs to act collectively against Israel's genocidal policies.

The United States and European states have gone down in history as the chief executioners of women and children. These states need to reconsider their attitudes and turn back. The Israeli government under Netanyahu's leadership is a murderer.

The Israeli government under Netanyahu's leadership is a thief. It has been usurping the lands, gardens, produce, and trees that the Palestinian people have owned for thousands of years.

The gang of settlers, called thieves, carry out these usurpations under the supervision and support of the Israeli state's justice system, army, and police. The Israeli government is dishonest.

The Israeli government is fascist. It represents the Nazi mentality aimed at exterminating many races with an air of superiority."









