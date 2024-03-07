Ukraine emphasizes need to increase pace of arms production in Europe

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday emphasized the need to increase the pace of arms production in Europe, in a bid to contain Russian advances.

Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation" two years ago, is said to be running low on artillery ammunition.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Kuleba, who took part in a video conference of defense and foreign ministers of allied countries on military support to Kyiv, said "decisions should be urgent and aimed at supplying weapons to Ukraine much faster and in larger quantities."

He urged the ministers to have a sense of urgency when it comes to supporting Ukraine, and not to look for reasons.

"If Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and longer-range missiles to repel attacks and liberate its territory, you have the opportunity to produce and purchase more of these weapons," he added.

He called for the removal of all obstacles in the development and establishment of cooperation between European defense industries, and the allocation of resources for the creation of new production facilities.