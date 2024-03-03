UN reform, global peace called at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 brought together prominent diplomats and officials on Saturday to discuss critical issues of global peace and the need for UN reform.

Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo emphasized Africa's lack of representation in the UN Security Council, where 240 million people are represented by just two people, while the continent's 1.4 billion populations have no representation at all.

Slovenian State Secretary Marko Stucin echoed his sentiment, stressing the need for reform as the world changes while the UN remains stagnant.

CHALLENGES TO GLOBAL PEACE



Panelists discussed the challenges to global peace, with Stucin highlighting the rise in conflicts that result in civilian deaths and the critical need for a paradigm shift toward peace.

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka emphasized the importance of innovative diplomatic approaches to prevent conflicts and establish trust.

NUCLEAR DISARMAMENT AND PEACE EFFORTS



Robert Floyd of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBT) underscored the need for nuclear disarmament, pointing out modern nuclear weapons' excess capacity.

Ayşe Cihan Sultanoğlu, the UN secretary-general's special representative, highlighted the urgent need to reform the international system so that peace takes precedence over conflict.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024 concluded with a consensus on the urgent need for UN reform to address the evolving challenges to global peace.

Participants stressed the importance of innovative diplomatic solutions and renewed efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament in order to create a more peaceful world.



















