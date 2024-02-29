Kyiv claims downing Russian fighter jet over eastern Ukraine

Kyiv claimed on Thursday that it downed a fighter jet belonging to Moscow over the country's eastern regions, as the Russia-Ukraine war entered its third year.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian air force, said in a Telegram statement that the downed Russian jet was a Sukhoi Su-34.

No further information about the incident has been released, and Russian officials have yet to comment on Ukraine's claim.

Over two years ago, Russia launched what it has called a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.