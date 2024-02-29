Head of Russian delegation says they will go to Türkiye for Ukraine peace talks if instructed

Head of the Russian delegation of peace talks with Ukraine said on Thursday that they will go to Türkiye for negotiations with Kyiv should they receive a corresponding instruction to do so.

"If they give an order, we will go," Vladimir Medinsky, who is also an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a video commentary to the Telegram channel Shot in response to a question on the matter.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a video message that his country is ready to again host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance for a "fair and lasting resolution" of the Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.