Ukraine to intensify efforts to hold Russia responsible for ‘war crimes’

Ukraine will intensify its efforts to hold Russia responsible for "war crimes," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday.

"It is very important that Russia be held responsible for the attacks and war crimes it committed during the war. We want to intensify our efforts in this direction," said Kuleba at a joint press conference with his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani.

Kuleba's remarks came during his visit to Albania's capital Tirana where he is attending the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit.

He said the summit will send a clear message that "we will continue to be united and defend common values together."

Hasani, for his part, said that Albania supports Ukraine's sovereignty, freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

"Albania strongly condemns Russia's aggression against Ukraine and will continue its efforts to hold Russia responsible for the crimes it committed in Ukraine," Hasani said.

He added that Albania made technical preparations for the opening of an embassy in Kyiv after the legal and financial details were completed.

Kuleba and Hasani signed an agreement stipulating "paid employment of families of diplomatic and consular mission officials" between the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also arrived in Tirana to attend the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The two signed a cooperation agreement between their countries.

The leaders of the Southeastern European countries will also attend the summit.