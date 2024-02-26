Türkiye to focus on Gaza, Russia-Ukraine war at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye will focus on Israel's ongoing aggression on Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war during the upcoming Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Turkish president said on Monday.

"The leaders attending the forum have Russia-Ukraine and the Israel-Palestine issues on their agenda. These are the issues that will be discussed seriously there," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement.

"We will focus on these in our bilateral meetings," the president added, further stating that the leaders who will attend the forum "will decisively discuss these issues."

Antalya Diplomacy Forum will take place in the southern coastal city between March 1-3.

PUTIN'S POSSIBLE VISIT TO TÜRKİYE

Erdoğan also underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye "without delay" even though the date is not set yet.

Putin "expressed his satisfaction with Türkiye's attitude on the international platforms," he said in reference to the Gaza issue.

The Russian president also expressed satisfaction with Türkiye's "determination" to good bilateral relations, Erdoğan concluded.