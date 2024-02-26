 Contact Us
News World Russia says Putin’s visit to Türkiye not scheduled before presidential election

Russia says Putin’s visit to Türkiye not scheduled before presidential election

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 26,2024
Subscribe
RUSSIA SAYS PUTIN’S VISIT TO TÜRKIYE NOT SCHEDULED BEFORE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Erdoğan - Putin meeting in Russia on September 04, 2023 (AA Photo)

Russia on Monday said President Vladimir Putin's visit to Türkiye is not on schedule before the forthcoming presidential election.

"The schedule before the elections is still quite tight … But preparations for contacts at the highest level are underway, we have stated this repeatedly. These contacts will take place, but at a time when it best suits the schedules of the two presidents," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Russia will hold the presidential election on March 15-17, the first three-day presidential vote in the country's history. Putin is seeking a fifth term.