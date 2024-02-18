Two injured as shots fired during amateur league game in Greece

Two people were injured during an amateur league football match in western Athens on Sunday, while several shots were fired off the pitch, according to police.



Ten people were arrested near the pitch in the suburb of Aspropyrgos and a weapon was secured, a police spokesman told Greek state-run public radio ERT News.



It was initially unclear how seriously the two fans were injured.



Violence broke out in the 43rd minute of the match between Apollon Pontion and Mandraikos. The Aspropyrgos district in the west of the Greek capital is often the scene of riots and shootings between rival drug gangs.



According to police, there are links between hooligans and these gangs.



Greek football has also been rocked by riots in the upper leagues for years. From mid-December to mid-February, the government ordered all Super League matches to be played without spectators due to rioting. Starting February 14, fans have been able to enter the stadiums again under certain conditions.



