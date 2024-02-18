Returning Russia to 1991 borders will lead to global conflict with West, Putin ally warns

Russia's former president on Sunday said that his country's return to the borders of 1991 will lead to a global conflict between Moscow and the West.

"Attempts to return Russia to the borders of 1991 will lead to only one thing. Towards a global war with Western countries using the entire strategic arsenal of our state," Dmitry Medvedev said on Telegram.

Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, argued that the West's intention to return to the borders of 1991 implies the "direct and irreversible collapse" of present-day Russia.

Questioning the West on whether they believe the Russian people will accept the division of their country, Medvedev said that Russia's collapse will have more dire consequences than the results of an ordinary, or even the most protracted war.

Medvedev further said that the use of Russia's entire strategic arsenal in a war with the West will lead to strikes on Kyiv, Berlin, London and Washington, as well as other places that "have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad."

"So it's better to return everything before it's too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy. Like Avdiivka," he added.