Israeli army continues violations against Nasser, Emel hospitals in Khan Yunis

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said Saturday that Israeli soldiers detained a number of people, including hospital administrators and health personnel at the Nasser Hospital, which has been under Israeli blockade and was raided Feb. 15.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a 26-day siege and attacks by the Israeli army on the Emel Hospital in Khan Yunis were exacerbated when the army did not allow food, medical supplies and fuel to enter and fired at hospital doors for 24 hours, which endangered the lives of health care workers and patients. The army also detained seven Palestinian Red Crescent personnel for eight days.

Dialysis patients and those who are severely injured at Nasser Hospital are in danger because Israeli forces refused to create a safe corridor for their transfer to other hospitals, it added.

It noted that due to the 33-day interruption of internet, mobile phone and landline services in Khan Yunis, communication with its teams was not possible.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attack has killed at least 28,858, injured more than 68,677 others, and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





