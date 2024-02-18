Former Israel FM Tzipi Livni hopeful for 2-state solution

Former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni on Sunday stated her hope for a two-state solution, calling the Palestinian group Hamas "the main obstacle" to peace.

Speaking at Germany's Munich Security Conference, Livni said: "I represent those in Israel believing the idea of two states for two peoples to represent the Israeli interest."

"There is also a need to understand that also on the Palestinian side, there are those supporting the idea of those states for two peoples," she added.

"We didn't reach an agreement, but they represent aspirations, legitimate aspirations of the Palestinians for a state. Hamas does not," she added, saying: "Hamas does not accept the right of Israel to exist and therefore those that are speaking now about eternal peace with Hamas, they don't understand the nature (of Hamas)."

She called Hamas "the main obstacle" to peace.

"I'm a political opponent of (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu, but I support the war in Gaza. I support the strategic need to eliminate Hamas as a terrorist organization and as a regime," she added.

Many international analysts have voiced doubt over whether Hamas can be "eliminated," adding that Israel's months of attacks on Palestinians are effectively recruiting the next generation of Hamas.

On the Israeli hostages in Gaza, Livni said that "they need to be released," adding that "these are crimes against humanity."

"I advise all of us to do what we decided on in the first round of negotiations with the Palestinians," she added, saying: "It's not about a blame game or history but about finding a solution."

The Munich Security Conference is concluding on Sunday with leaders' speeches and high-level talks on security challenges around the world, especially concerning the war in Ukraine and Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.









