Power plant in Dnipropetrovsk region 'significantly damaged' due to Russian shelling: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Energy Ministry on Tuesday said a thermal power plant in the country's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region was "significantly damaged" due to Russian shelling.

"On the night of Feb. 13, one of the thermal power plants in the Dnipropetrovsk region was fired upon. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire occurred, which the emergency services managed to put out in just a few hours. After the inspection, significant damage to the equipment was found," the ministry said in a statement.

The power units of the plant were turned off, the statement said, adding that the station was unloaded and stopped producing electricity.

It further said that an overhead power line was also disconnected, leading to short-term power outages for consumers.

"Currently, the liquidation of the consequences of the fire and clarification of the extent of damage is underway," the statement noted.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak also reported on Telegram that an energy facility in the region was attacked, resulting in a fire that was later extinguished.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that it downed 16 Russian drones amid an attack over the country's Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged accusations over airstrikes against each other that have intensified since late December.