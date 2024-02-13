At Dubai summit, Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan calls for urgent action to protect planet

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday called for urgent action to protect the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all during her address at a summit in Dubai.

Speaking at the Sustainable Development Goals 2045: Shaping the Future of Our World program as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the shared goal among diverse individuals from different countries, cultures, and religions to protect the planet and create a sustainable world for future generations.

She warned against the current trajectory leading humanity and all life forms toward eternal extinction alongside established civilizations.

She stressed the need for everyone to do their part to reduce their environmental impact and highlighted the importance of cooperation between countries to address global challenges such as climate change and pollution.

She highlighted Türkiye's contributions, including the Zero Waste movement and collaboration with other nations.

Erdoğan also spoke about the importance of education and awareness raising in promoting sustainable development. She said that young people need to be empowered to take action and make a difference.

The future of the planet depends on our actions, she said.