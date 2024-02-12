Zelenskyy appoints 4 new military commanders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the appointment of four new military commanders, a shake-up he earlier said was necessary.

According to a decree published by the presidency on Sunday, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk as the new commander of Ground Forces, after the post was vacated by Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Last week, Syrskyi was appointed as the new commander-in-chief after the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Separate decrees also announced Yurii Sodol, Ihor Skibiuk and Ihor Plahuta as the new commanders of Ukraine's Combined Forces, Airborne Assault Forces and Territorial Defense Forces, respectively.

Zelenskyy had declared the need for a "reset" in the country's leadership, increasing speculation over a large reorganization of the military command as the war with Russia is set to enter its third year.



