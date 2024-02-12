TÜRKIYE URGES GLOBAL COMMUNITY, UNSC TO TAKE MEASURES TO HALT ISRAELS ACTIONS

Türkiye is "extremely concerned" over Israel's accelerating attacks on Rafah after causing destruction and massacres in the Gaza Strip, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on the Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement.

"We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land," it added.

It also noted that continued assaults will worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and hinder the endeavors to achieve a long-term cease-fire in the region.

"We call on the international community, in particular the UN Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel," the statement concluded.

Disregarding the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice to prevent genocidal acts, Israel continues its offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

The death toll in the attacks has reached 28,340, along with 67,984 others wounded. The military campaign also caused massive displacement, destruction, and shortages of food, water, and shelter. Tel Aviv says the initial Hamas attacks killed 1,200 people.

Despite international outcry, Israel plans a ground invasion of Rafah, where more than 1 million of Gaza's 2.3 million people have found some kind of shelter.