Moldova says it found fragments of Russian drone near border with Ukraine

Moldova said it found fragments of a Russian drone near its border with Ukraine, as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv is set to enter its third year.

The Moldovan Border Police in a statement on Sunday said authorities detected fragments of a Shahed drone near the commune of Etulia, which is close to its border with Ukraine.

Indicating there were no risks or dangers for the communities in the area, the police said all necessary measures to maintain "order, peace and public safety" were taken.

The drone fragments were later picked up by experts for examination, police said, adding that the UAV is suspected to have been downed by anti-aircraft systems during a Russian attack in Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region last week.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on X that the "discovery of the Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face. Russia's aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue."