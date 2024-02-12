EUS BORRELL: NATO CANNOT BE AN A LA CARTE MILITARY ALLIANCE

 Contact Us
European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, rebuked former U.S President Donald Trump's suggestion that the United States might not defend NATO allies who don't spend enough on their own defense against a potential Russian invasion.

Published February 12,2024
NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance dependent on the whims of the U.S president, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, as he responded to comments made by Donald Trump regarding NATO over the weekend.

Former U.S president Trump had suggested the United States might not protect NATO allies which don't spend enough on their own defence from a potential Russian invasion.

Asked to respond to Trump's comments, Borrell said: "NATO cannot be an 'a la carte' military alliance... depending on the humour of the president of the U.S."