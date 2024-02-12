Dutch court rules Netherlands must stop delivery of F-35 parts to Israel amid 'violations of international law'

The Netherlands must stop the delivery of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days, a Dutch appeal court ordered Monday.

The decision came as the court upheld an appeal from human rights organizations who argued that supplying the parts contributed to "violations of international law by Israel" in its war with Hamas.

"The court orders the State to cease all actual export and transit of F-35 parts with final destination Israel within seven days after service of this judgement," said the court.

"In doing so, the Netherlands is contributing to serious violations of humanitarian law of war in Gaza," the rights groups said.

The F-35 parts, produced by the US, are stored at a warehouse in the Netherlands.














