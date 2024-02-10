Ukraine dismisses Oleksandr Pavliuk as first deputy defense minister

Ukraine on Saturday dismissed first deputy defense minister Oleksandr Pavliuk, a lawmaker said.

Taras Melnichuk wrote on Telegram that Pavliuk "would assume another position," without specifying which one.

It is being said that Pavliuk could take charge as the new commander of ground forces.

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces after dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who had held the post since July 2021.

Zelenskyy had said that "a reset, a new beginning is necessary."













