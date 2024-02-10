Spain calls Israel’s looming military offensive in Rafah ‘grave threat’ to Palestinian refugees

Spain's foreign minister warned on Saturday that Israel's plans to extend military operations to Rafah would be dire for the massive population of Palestinian refugees currently living there.

"Extending operations to Rafah would be a grave threat to the lives of more than one million Palestinian refugees ... and would increase the humanitarian catastrophe," Jose Manuel Albares said on X.

"We call for a cease-fire, the release of hostages, respect for international humanitarian law and for aid to enter," he added.

The Spanish foreign minister's warnings come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of an expanded offensive against Hamas.

Since the Israeli attacks on Gaza began, Israel has told residents from the northern and central areas of the territory to head to southern areas like Rafah.

According to Phillippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, 1.4 million people currently live in Rafah's densely populated streets in plastic makeshift shelters.

"A military offensive in the middle of these completely exposed, vulnerable people is a recipe for disaster," he posted on X, later writing that there is "a sense of growing anxiety and growing panic in Rafah. People have absolutely no idea where else to go."